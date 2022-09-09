BLUEFIELD — Heavy equipment was arriving Thursday at the Brushfork National Guard Armory as preparations continued for the upcoming the Bluefield Coal & Mining Show.
The Bluefield Coal & Mining Show opens Sept. 14 at the armory and continues until Sept. 16. Equipment for the displays was being hauled to the armory Thursday along with heavy equipment that companies are putting on display.
“I’m loaded with electrical equipment on my truck and on the back of my trailer,” said Jeff Disibbio, president and CEO of the Chamber of Commerce of the Two Virginias. “One of the power centers was delivered today to help. It’s a massive generator box.”
The exhibition is now at capacity.
“We had 165 booths,” Disibbio said. “We have sold or are using 165 booths. Every space is filled. Everyone is pleased. We have representation from over 30 states and international corporations traveling from Poland, Singapore, Canada and Germany. We’ve had a great response and people are extremely excited.”
Disibbio thanked the members of the National Guard in Brushfork and all of the people affiliated with allowing access to the armory to host the event as well as the many volunteers, sponsors and other participants in this year’s show.
David J. Stetson, CEO, Alpha Metallurgical Resources, will be the guest speaker at the Bluefield Coal & Mining Show, presenting his address at the Media & Exhibitor Appreciation Breakfast prior to the opening ceremony on Sept. 14.
