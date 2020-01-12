BLUEFIELD — A recent heatwave has broken two records for January weather conditions in the Bluefield area.
Temperature records of the highest high and highest low were both broken on Saturday. The previous records dated back to January 11, 1937, with a high of 67 degrees and a low of 49 degrees.
For 83 years, 1937 held the record position of the warmest 11th of January. Residents can expect the warm conditions to stick around more awhile before several more days, according to Meteorologist of the National Weather Service of Blacksburg, Anita Silverman
Silverman stated that the Bluefield region hit a high of 68 and a low of 54, on Saturday. These temperatures are unusual from the typical chill of the year’s first month.
National Weather Service records show that the average high temperature for January 11 is 42 with a low of 26.
In recent years temperatures on January 11 have been both above and below average. On January 11 in 2019 the high was 37 with a low of 15, in 2018 the high was 58 with a low of 46 and in 2017 the high was 52 with a low of 41.
Though temperatures were well above average on Sunday strong winds certainly kept a blustering chill in the air. According to Silverman, the highest wind gust of was recorded at 42 miles per hour. Silverman believes that these winds are quite possibly to blame for many power outages throughout the area.
As for Sunday conditions, precipitation should dry up. Though temperatures won’t be as warm as Saturday’s record-breaking highs and lows, residents can expect to stay warm.
The National Weather Service is predicting a high of 56 degrees. Sunday’s wind will also not be as harsh as Saturday’s with gusts predicted to be up to only 12 miles per hour.
According to the National Weather Service classifications these wind speeds are considered to be moderate while the gusts experienced Saturday were classified as gale strength. These high speeds have a high probability to result in property damage.
The National Weather Service is predicting light winds of 5 miles per hour with a temperature high of 60 degrees on Monday.
— Contact Emily D. Coppola at ecoppola@bdtonline.com
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.