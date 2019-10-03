TAZEWELL, Va. — Record heat and lack of rainfall have worked together to exacerbate drought conditions for farmers, as well as create the danger of forest fires and adversely impact the fall foliage.
Patrick Wilson, meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Blacksburg, said a relief in temperatures will start Friday but no significant rain is in the forecast models.
“The forest fire danger has steadily increased,” he said. “When it gets this dry and hot the deciduous trees” are running out of water and shedding their leaves early.
Those “crusty dry leaves” are falling to the ground, providing fuel for fire.
That’s why West Virginia is under an outdoor burn ban as well as Tazewell and other surrounding counties in Virginia.
The City of Bluefield and Bluefield Fire Department on Wednesday issued their own outdoor burn ban to remind residents of the extreme danger and the Tazewell County Board of Supervisors on Tuesday night extended its burn ban for at least two more weeks.
Tazewell County Eastern District Supervisor Charlie Stacy said the burn ban was extended based on a forecast of no significant rain in the near future.
“We wanted to extend it longer until this drought breaks “ he said, adding that the county has been “very lucky” so far with no large forest fires reported.
Wilson said even if the area sees some rain with a front moving in on Monday, unless it’s a soaking rain the water will hit very hard ground and run off, providing little relief from the drought or fire dangers.
“The soil is so dry it gets hard like a desert,” he said. “A lot of rain runs off when it hits that barrier.”
The outdoor burn ban is being strictly enforced, said Karen Thompson, with the Green Valley-Glenwood Volunteer Fire Department.
“It’s very dangerous,” she said of the forest fire threat. “It won’t take much.”
Thompson said the department has already been called out to small forest fires for mutual aid.
People throwing cigarette butts out of vehicle windows can start a fire, she said.
“The biggest problem right now is fires being intentionally set,” she said. “We have had several start that way.”
Any smoke seen is quickly reported and investigated, though.
Those wanting to see a beautiful fall foliage may be disappointed.
Wilson said the foliage is being adversely affected by the dry weather and heat.
Leaves will dry out and those bright colors will not materialize, he said. They will go from green to brown and then fall.
“It cannot be too hot and dry, or too cold and wet,” he said, adding there is a “sweet spot” with normal weather patterns that create the bright colors.
Many leaves are already brown, he said, because they have no water.
Wilson said the region has been locked into a dry pattern.
“We are fighting a cycle,” he said, explaining that those cycles can be either wet or dry, with a wet cycle in August 2018 and lasting into the spring this year.
Once the ground gets wet and stays wet for awhile each new front that comes through with moisture will pick up more moisture from the ground.
However, after a prolonged dry spell, those fronts will have no ground moisture to work with and dry out, producing little, if any, rainfall when they pass through.
The solution to that, he said, is a major change like a tropical storm, a moisture laden front moving in from the south that dumps quite a lot of rain over an extended period.
That has not happened this year like it did last year with Hurricane Florence, for example, which brought extensive rain to the region in September.
Most of the region saw little rain this September, with some areas receiving less than a quarter of an inch all month, he said.
“It works both ways,” Wilson said of the excessive moisture and the extended dry spells, each of which can create that cycle.
“You want to stay as normal as you can,” he said of the atmosphere, which is “anything but normal” now.
In fact, Wilson said the record heat on Wednesday and today is “threatening all-time record highs for any October” in this region.
The heat is the “more extreme” thing that has happened, he said, but it coincided with a dry spell.
— Contact Charles Boothe at cboothe@bdtonline.com
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.