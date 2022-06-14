By CHARLES OWENS
Bluefield Daily Telegraph
The National Weather Service in Charleston has issued a heat advisory for parts of the southern West Virginia and Southwest Virginia region.
According to the heat advisory, heat index values of up to 103 are possible.
The heat advisory is in effect from noon today to 8 p.m. this evening. The counties currently under the heat advisory include McDowell, Buchanan, Wyoming, Dickenson, Fayette and Raleigh counties.
According to the heat advisory, hot temperatures and high humidity may cause heat illnesses to occur.
“Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of the sun and check up on relatives and neighbors,” the heat advisory reads. “Young children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles under any circumstances.”
The heat advisor further encourages those who may have to work outside to take extra precautions, and to reschedule strenuous activities for the early morning or evening. You should wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing. Frequent breaks in shaded or air-conditioned environments is encouraged, according to the heat advisory.
A heat advisory is currently not in effect for Mercer, Tazewell, Monroe, Bland or Wythe counties, although that could change later today. A high of near 90 degrees is expected today, Wednesday and Thursday for much of the region.
