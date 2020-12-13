PRINCETON — Princeton Community Hospital’s post-Thanksgiving surge of COVID-19 in-patients was expected and staff is facing not only the grueling long hours but also the emotional toll of trying to keep patients alive.
With 30 COVID patients and 10 on ventilators, Rose Morgan, nursing director at PCH, said the hospital was prepared as best it could be.
“It (in-patient count) has gone up after the unfortunately anticipated Thanksgiving holiday,” she said. “It really has surged as predicted.”
The situation may even get worse.
“We have not seen the peak yet because we have not seen it (cases) go down,” she said, and it is already a very difficult situation.
“It’s pretty rough,” she said. “Our staffing is a challenge. So far, we are doing okay, but it is a real challenge. We have had to have a lot of our staff, nurses and respiratory therapists work overtime and extra shifts.”
The long hours are just part of the challenge, though, as they work to do all they can to treat patients, but then helplessly witness them deteriorate.
“Some do not survive,” she said of the COVID patients. “It takes a tremendous toll on our employees and their emotions.”
Morgan said it’s called “moral distress” and a lot of studies have been done on the impact of caring for critically ill patients and dealing with their deaths.
A program is offered to help them cope, but “for the most part, our staff provide a support system for each other, and that is especially crucial for nurses who may have never had the experience of seeing their patients die.”
“Most of their patients go home,” she of their previous experience. “But this has been a lot of deaths in a short period of time.”
Mercer County has seen 46 COVID deaths, with most of those eventually hospitalized at PCH after they became sick.
“It’s very heartbreaking to see someone struggling to breathe,” she said, and that is compounded by the dilemma the virus has created by limiting any family visitation.
“We are not able to let the families come in and visit,” she said, “It adds a hopeless feeling when you are taking care of someone who is very sick.”
The hospital can allow “end of life” visits but otherwise it is limited.
“We have a pretty strict visitation policy,” she said, because the virus is so contagious. “By and large, we are just not able to allow visitors because of the increased risk.”
With staffing issues already a challenge, any healthcare worker who gets sick or quarantined stresses an already fragile structure of care.
“If they are exposed, who will care for our patients in our community?” Morgan said. “We have already had a fair amount of that … from community spread. I think part of that is people are not wearing all the PPE (Personal Protection Equipment) at their gatherings and social occasions.”
Although staff are well-protected at work with PPE worn by everyone, when in the community, whether it’s at a ballgame or a family get-together, they must depend on others to wear masks and social distance.
“I hope the general public will be patient and will be kind as it relates to visitation,” she said. “It (restricting visitation) is really not what we want to do. We know as healthcare providers families are an important part of our care for our patients. But we have to put safely first.”
Morgan said if anyone who may be hesitant to take precautions with PPE, a visit to an ICU treating COVID patients would open their eyes.
“I think that for the general public, if you were to see how very sick these people are and how much care it takes to keep them alive minute to minute, you would wear a mask, you would wash your hands, you would socially distance, because it is devastating,” she said.
That’s the same message a registered nurse who works in an ICU in a Southwest Virginia hospital gave last week during Gov,. Ralph Northam’s pandemic briefing.
Northam identified her as “Emily,” and she works for Ballad Health, which has hospitals and clinics from Russell County, Va. into Tennessee. The hospital system is struggling to provide adequate staffing to handle the surge of patients.
Speaking via the internet, Emily said the community was behind the fight against the virus at the beginning, but “people are tired of it now.” Yet too many people are contracting the virus, and dying from it.”
“We are losing more than we are keeping (in ICU),” she said, adding she is putting an alarming number of people in body bags, and to watch them die is heart-wrenching.
“I carry it home,” she said. “I cry a lot. A lot. This is real. Seeing these people die who can’t breathe takes a toll on you.”
Some of them, before they die, express frustration that they did not take the virus seriously, she added, and they may have picked it up at ballgame of a family affair or birthday party.
“They did not take it seriously,” she said. “And they die.”
“I am giving these patients my all,” she said. “I held their hands as they died because their families couldn’t be there.”
Both Northam and Gov. Jim Justice have said hospitals are all working together to make sure patients are cared for and bed capacity is not an issue right now in either state. However, staffing remains a challenge, they said.
The situation in hospitals is a problem not only in West Virginia and Virginia, but nationwide, with record cases and hospitalizations.
As of Friday, West Virginia set a new record last week with 697 COVID patients in the hospital and Virginia has more than 2,100 currently hospitalized. Nationwide, more than 100,000 are now hospitalized, the most at one time since the pandemic began.
Deaths continue to climb as well, with West Virginia nearing 1,000 and Virginia more than 4,000. The total in the nation will hit 300,000 any day.
Although vaccine is on the way, health experts have said it’s still a matter of months before vaccination will be widespread enough to stop the spread.
Morgan said that is why people must be vigilant, especially with the Christmas and New Year’s holidays, and wear masks and try to avoid social gatherings in groups.
The tragic impact of the spread of the virus is what healthcare workers must face.
Emily said if wearing mask can save just one life, everyone should wear one and “stay at home if you don’t have to go out.”
— Contact Charles Boothe at cboothe@bdtonline.com
