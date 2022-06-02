BLUEFIELD — The West Virginia Public Service Commission (PSC) has set public hearings on a request for a rate increase by Appalachian Power Company and Wheeling Power Company that would impact almost 470,000 customers in the state, including Mercer, McDowell and Monroe counties.
If the PSC approves the request, which was filed in March, a residential customer with average electricity usage will see a $1.39 monthly rate hike, with average commercial usage paying $2.84 more and industrial customers $1,450 more.
According to the PSC, the petition filed March 15 is to update the Modified Rate Base Cost (MRBC) surcharge revenues, an update the company does annually now rather than sporadically, allowing limited recovery of costs associated with infrastructure investments made between base rate cases.
Any rate increase must first be approved by the PSC, which will conduct an evidentiary hearing on this petition on July 27 and another on July 28, if needed. If approved, the new rates would go into effect Sept. 1.
Anyone wanting to participate in the hearing can file a petition to intervene by May 27 addressed to the Executive Secretary, Public Service Commission of West Virginia, PO Box 812, Charleston, WV 25323.
Protests can be filed either by mail to the above address or electronically at any time up to the start of the hearing. All protests and interventions should briefly state the reason for the protest or intervention.
The hearings are held in the Howard M. Cunningham Hearing Room, Public Service Commission Building, 201 Brooks St. Charleston.
The companies want to recover total incremental revenue requirements for certain rate base increases added between Oct. 1, 2020, and Sept. 30, 2021.
If approved, the proposed increased rates and charges will produce about $12.3 million a year in additional revenue for the companies, which is less than 1 percent (.77 percent) of total revenue.
The rate increase would vary, depending on customer usage.
Appalachian Power filed a request for a much larger rate hike in April.
The Expanded Net Energy Cost (ENEC) request to the PSC includes a $297 million upward adjustment in the ENEC rate, which would add $18.41 to monthly residential power bills.
The ENEC reimburses the company on a dollar-for-dollar basis for coal and natural gas to fuel power plants and for purchased power, according to a statement from Appalachian Power. The company makes regular filings for ENEC adjustments.
Many municipalities around the state, including Princeton and Mercer and McDowell counties, have passed resolutions opposing the rate hike.
— Contact Charles Boothe at cboothe@bdtonline.com
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.