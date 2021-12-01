BLUEFIELD — Days before and after Thanksgiving and Christmas are the busiest of the year, but West Virginia’s Public Service Commission is offering the public an opportunity today to speak about a proposed hike in water and sewer rates.
The Public Service Commission of West Virginia is conducting a public hearing today at 4 p.m. in the Municipal Board Room, Bluefield City Hall, at 200 Rogers Street.
West Virginia American Water Company has requested increased water rates and charges of approximately $40.4 million annually, a 26.1 percent increase, for approximately 167,000 water customers in counties including Mercer, Summers, Fayette, Raleigh and Logan.
The company also requested increased sewer rates and charges of $340,289 annually, a 31 percent increase, for sewer utility service to approximately 1,100 customers in Fayette County, according to PSC officials.
Public hearings have been held in other areas, but they have not been well attended, according to Susan Small, a spokesperson with the state PSC. In some cases, only two or three people appeared.
The holiday season is one of the busiest times of the year, but the PSC must proceed with reviewing rate requests once they are filed, Small said.
“Once the case is filed, there is a deadline by which the commission has to get a final decision,” Small said. “There is not a statutory requirement for public comment hearings. The commission does these willingly because they want to hear from the public and this is an opportunity for the public to come out and talk to the commission face-to-face.”
People who cannot attend today’s public hearing can still share their thoughts by mailing comments to: Executive Secretary, P.O. Box 812, Charleston, WV 25323.
Comments can also be shared online through the commission’s website at www.psc.state.wv.us by clicking “Submit a Comment” in the far left column and following the directions provided.
For more information, go to the PSC website and refer to Case Nos. 21-0368-WS-D, 21-0369-W-42T and 21-0370-S-42T.
— Contact Greg Jordan at gjordan@bdtonline.com
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.