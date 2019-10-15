BLUEFIELD, Va. — A public hearing is set for next week on a proposed ordinance dealing with feral or wild animals that create a “public nuisance” in Bluefield, Va.
The issue has become a concern for town residents, said Town Attorney Matt Freedman, because providing food for these animals can result in unsafe and unsanitary conditions.
“It’s not aimed at any particular type or breed of animal,” he said. “The aim of this ordinance is to reduce or stop or have a way to improve unsanitary situations in the corporate limits of town.”
Animals, like feral cats, for example, can live in dilapidated houses or sheds.
This can create a public nuisance as well as lower property values.
Freedman said Virginia State Code includes feral animals in the general companion animal category, providing a broad definition that can include dogs, cats or about any animal that can be brought and sold.
The idea, he said, is to prevent feeding or generally encouraging the animals to gather and also to prevent wild animals to come into town because there is food available.
Freedman mentioned a recent problem related to feeding birds in town, which can create a mess, and even bears will go where food is left out.
He also pointed out this is a different ordinance from one already in place to deal with residents who may own more animals than they can properly care for.
Although a public hearing was not necessary for the town to adopt the ordinance, Freedman said town council wanted to hold one to receive input from residents.
“We hope people will come,” he said. “We want to hear their comments.”
The public hearing notice says that, if adopted, the ordinance “would declare any companion animal that creates unsafe or unsanitary conditions within the corporate limits of the Town of Bluefield to be a public nuisance. Additionally, the proposed ordinance, if adopted, would make it a Class 4 misdemeanor or civil penalty for any person to create or encourage such a public nuisance.”
The public hearing is set for Tuesday, Oct. 22, at 7 p.m. in the council chambers of the Town Hall at 112 Huffard Drive.
Contact Charles Boothe at cboothe@bdtonline.com
