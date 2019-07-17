BLUEFIELD, Va. — Scores of local residents attended an open house at Graham High School Tuesday evening to learn more about a proposed Dominion Energy $2 billion hydroelectric pump storage power station that may be constructed in Tazewell County.
Positive comments about the project were heard all around the gym, where Dominion personnel were ready for questions and had set up stations detailing several aspects of the project, as well as tables covered with maps of the proposed site, in the Nye Valley Road (off Cove Creek Road) area.
Spencer Adkins, Dominion’s director of power generation projects, was at the open house and said the stations set up included information on an overview of the project, feasibility studies, environmental components and community involvement.
People could learn about the project, what the status of it is now and ask any questions, he said.
“This looks like a very good turnout,” Adkins said. ““We actually had people showing up before it was supposed to start. We have had some really good engagement, we have had some really good questions. This is what we wanted, to get feedback. This is a good thing.”
Adkins said most people were just asking what the project is all about, and why it’s being done here in Tazewell.
“We are glad to see people come out,” he said.
A pump storage facility is akin to a “giant battery,” with two large reservoirs, one near the top of the south side of East River Mountain just west of Bluefield and one near the bottom. Both reservoirs will be filled with water and power is generated when water is released from the upper reservoir to the lower one, cascading through tunnels more than 1,000 down the mountain, providing the power to rotate turbines.
Power would be provided to Dominion on demand since it can be generated “within minutes” at the facility and then transmitted to any location on Dominion’s electric grid.
Dominion continues the process of environmental studies to make a final decision on whether it will be constructed in Tazewell County. Another site in Wise County was initially considered as well but was recently dropped.
The stakes are high for the county, with more than 2,000 construction jobs on the line and millions in annual tax revenue for Southwest Virginia.
That is something not lost on those attending the open house, including Del. James W. “Will” Morefield (R-Tazewell County) and state Sen. Ben Chafin (R-Russell County).
“It’s wonderful that Dominion is now considering Tazewell County as the site for the project,” Morefield said. “Our region has been struggling for several years.”
The $2 billion investment and 2,000 jobs over several years will be a “significant stimulus to the local economy,” he said.
“Personally, I think this will attract other investments in various other sectors around the region as well,” Morefield said, especially with infrastructure and lodging and other amenities. “That will obviously benefit the Spearhead (ATV) Trail system and the Back of the Dragon (Rt. 16 motorcycle and sports care route). We couldn’t be more excited about Dominion making a commitment to our region.”
“We are delighted,” Chafin said. “We think people are hungry for information about this process. It’s going to be an exciting process for Bluefield and Tazewell County and all of Southwest Virginia.”
Chafin said when there is an announcement that the facility will be built, “it will be something that has never been done” in this part of the state and region.
For some at the open house, it was a matter of gathering information.
“I read some about it in the paper but I can’t quite bring it all together,” said Bluefield resident Norma Mahood-Bay. “It looks like the presentations are going to be a very thorough.”
She was taking notes and learned from Sarah Kulta, an environmentalist, that the permitting process, which started in 2017, could take five years.
Kulta said there had been no particular concerns expressed, but more about what opportunities may be available and the benefits the project would bring to the area.
“They want to know when it will start,” she said, as well as the overall time frame, which is about 10 years go complete.
“They are really positive,” she said of the people asking questions. “It’s exciting. It’s fun to be a part of.”
Curt Breeding, a member of the Tazewell County IDA (Industrial Development Authority), said he was there to learn about the impact of the project on the county and the region.
“We are very excited it,” he said. “It will create jobs as well as a tax base. It’s a big thing for Tazewell County and the region also. It’s a big deal.”
Breeding said the input he has heard about the project has all been favorable.
“There is no really negative feedback,” he said, adding that it’s mostly just people being inquisitive about what will happen.
Breeding said it was good to see people from all different walks of life on hand to talk with Dominion and intermingle and learn about the project.
Jerry Breedlove and his wife Betsy of Tazewell came to learn more.
“It’s good,” he said of the project. “It’s clean energy and I can’t see where it would hurt anything. I can’t see where there is any harm in it all.”
Betsy Breedlove said she “came here to learn about it.”
Anglis Trigg, a member of Bluefield Town Council and vice mayor was on hand for the event and expressed his support.
“It will bring jobs,” he said. “We can’t keep losing people.”
Trigg said he thinks the project is “great” and has heard no negative comments.
Pete Austin said he had heard nothing negative about the project and he supports it, not only as a resident but also as a property owner near the proposed site.
“I knew a little about this before I came today,” he said. “I have 179 acres and according to the maps it (the project) is going to be adjoining me.”
Austin said he has “no problem’ with the project and it will bring needed jobs.
He also said it will help create other businesses and opportunities in the area.
Austin said another positive aspect is the idea of it becoming a draw for visitors.
“People will come here to see it,” he said. “They will be able to see it from the road. It will be quite a sight.”
Adkins said the studies now being conducted, which include more core drillings under the area where the powerhouse will be located at the lower reservoir, are ongoing.
“The geological studies and feasibility studies, we will continue to do that through 2019 and into 2020,” he said. “That’s why we are here. We are going to get more information investigating that site. We are also looking for a water source.”
It’s a matter of due diligence, he said in an earlier story.
“We want to make sure we have no issues,” he said. “We need more data in order to do that.”
About 6.5 billion gallons of water will be needed to fill the two reservoirs and Adkins said Wolf Creek is being studied as the source.
With Wolf Creek now a potential water source, impact studies will also be completed to make sure the gradual taking of water from the creek, with the source site in Bland County near Rocky Gap, will create no environmental issues or be detrimental to the creek.
Gauges are already collecting data on water flow, he said, and once the process of starts it would take about two years to fill up the reservoirs.
Once that is done, however, no more water would be needed other than to replenish due to evaporation or other minor water losses.
The potential use of Wolf Creek has also resulted in another open house, which will be held Thursday evening at Bland County High School, also from 4:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.
— Contact Charles Boothe at cboothe@bdtonline.com
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.