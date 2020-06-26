PRINCETON — A hearing concerning a Bluefield man who was sentenced in November 2018 to three years of supervised probation for a charge of attempt to commit a felony was postponed recently in Mercer County Circuit Court.
Charles “Charlie” Dodson, 43, appeared for a hearing before Circuit Court Judge Derek Swope. Dodson entered into a best interest plea in November 2018 to the charge of attempt to commit a felony. He was indicted in October 2017 on charges of sexual abuse by a parent, guardian, custodian or person in position of trust to a child, and distribution and exhibiting of material depicting minors engaged in sexually explicit material.
Dodson was a physical therapist for the county school system when he was arrested, but the Mercer County Board of Education suspended his contracted services soon afterward, according to court records.
The probation included a “deferred adjudication,” which means if he violates the terms of probation, he could then be found guilty of the attempt to commit a felony charge, which carries an indeterminate sentence of one to three years; and, if sentenced to that term, he would have to spend at least a year in jail.
Dodson appeared Wednesday before Judge Swope for a motions hearing. Dodson’s attorneys were moving to curtail the deferred adjudication and probation period, and to dismiss the case. The reason for the motion was caseworker qualifications, according to court records.
Swope postponed the ruling until September because the assistant prosecutor who was filling in for the prosecutor who had been working on Dodson’s case was not familiar with it, according to court records.
The case began in May 2017 when Sgt. M.D. Clemons, now retired, with the West Virginia State Police Crimes Against Children Task Unit received a complaint about a graphic image of a female child that was seen on Dodson’s cell phone, according to court records. The woman who reported the photograph said it showed nudity.
