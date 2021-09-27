PRINCETON — A medical video urging people to get vaccinated against COVID-19 and answering questions about the vaccine was the first online newsletter created by a partnership between Community Connections, Inc. and Appalachian Medical Professionals.
In concert with area healthcare providers, Community Connection, Inc. (CCI) and the nonprofit organization Appalachian Medical Professionals (AMP) will design and implement projects to provide the community with science-based, trustworthy information about the most important healthcare challenges everyone faces, representatives of both organizations said Friday.
As its initial project, CCI/AMP is developing an online publication called An Important Medical Message (AIMM).
This electronic newsletter will have periodic new issues released throughout the year. Each new topic issue will be followed by a Question and Answer issue, where frequently asked questions (FAQs) from the community will be addressed.
The editorial board of AIMM will be led by Dr. Frederick W. Barker MD FACS, a general surgeon with an office in Bluefield, Va., according to Executive Director Greg Puckett of Community Connections. Barker encourages participation with AIMM by all area healthcare providers and members of the community.
Questions about AIMM’s future topics and CCI/AMP should be sent to AIMM@strongcommunities.org.
“Public health initiatives have never been more important to our communities. We must unite together to help solve the problems that we see across our state,” Puckett said.
The first CCI-Trustworthy Medical Message, “COVID-19 Vaccination,” was posted Sept. 24 on the Community Connection, Inc. Facebook page. The video encourages vaccination and answers questions about COVID-19 vaccines.
