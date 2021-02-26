BLUEFIELD — Administering up to 4,800 first doses of COVID vaccine over a two-week period is the goal Mercer County’s health department and a local health care provider.
As of Thursday, a total of 11,783 COVID vaccinations had been administered in Mercer County, representing about 20.1 percent of the county’s population. More vaccination clinics have been planned for the first two weeks of March.
“Next week and the week after that, we have approximately 2,400 doses per week, the first prime shots,” said Roger Topping, administrator of the Mercer County Health Department. The Pfizer vaccine will be used at both clinics.
The Mercer County Health Department will be administering vaccine doses next week at the Karen Preservati Center next to the Princeton Rescue Squad off Stafford Drive. The Bluestone Health Care Association will administer doses the following week, and these clinics will be at the Preservati Center as well. Both the county health department and the Bluestone Health vaccination clinics will be by appointment only, and for people age 65 and over, Topping said.
The health department’s goal is to do 600 vaccinations a day over a four-day period, Topping said. People who have signed up for vaccinations will be called about their appointments.
“We’re going to be praying for some good weather,” he added. “That will get us, so to speak, caught up to where we should be on the numbers of elderly.”
No new deaths related to COVID-19 were reported Thursday in Mercer County while the county’s active COVID-19 cases continued going down.
Mercer County reported 326 active cases Thursday, which was down from 336 the previous day. The county has had a total of 112 deaths related to COVID-19. The county has had a total of 4,192 cases since the pandemic began last year.
The fact that active cases are decreasing in numbers is “a very good sign,” Topping said.
“A lot of that has to do with the general public wearing their masks and washing their hands, and we’re getting (vaccine) doses into the arms of a lot of people,” he said. “We’ve got a long way to go, but we’ve done several thousand already.”
The fact that active case numbers are decreasing does not mean that people should relax their precautions, he said.
“I keep repeating the same analogy that I use – that of a four-legged chair. Vaccines are one leg, masks are another leg, washing hands is the third leg and social distancing is the fourth,” Topping stated. “If one of the legs of that chair gets broken, that chair falls. You have to do all four. That’s what makes it really effective.”
In McDowell County, the county health department confirmed four new COVID cases Thursday. The county had a total of 1,305 cases, and 22 of these cases are active. Seven of these active case patients were hospitalized, but none of them were on a ventilator, county health officials said.
McDowell County had 20 COVID-related deaths as of Wednesday.
Across the state line in Southwest Virginia, three counties reported new COVID-19 deaths. Buchanan County, Giles County and Tazewell County each reported one new death, according to the Virginia Department of Health.
