BLUEFIELD — There is not a new coronavirus case in Mercer County, officials with the Mercer County Health Department said Friday afternoon.
The new case, which was reported Friday morning by state officials, was the result of a "clerical error," according to Mathew Bragg, sanitarian for the Mercer County Health Department.
The erroneous 14th case was reported at 10 a.m. Friday morning. At 2:04 p.m., almost four hours later, Bragg said in an email to the Daily Telegraph that the report of a new COVID-19 case was a mistake.
"There are only 13 positive cases of COVID-19 in Mercer County," Bragg said in the email. "The '14th Case' reported on DHHR’s website was added accidentally due to a clerical error at the testing lab"
Bragg said the mistake will be corrected and the number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in Mercer County will be returned to 13.
According to the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources, there have now been 2,439 people tested for the virus in Mercer County with only 13 confirmed infections.
Locally, no other new cases have been reported in West Virginia or Virginia, with the exception of the Wytheville, Va., area, which is now up to 30 confirmed cases of the virus along with one virus-related death.
