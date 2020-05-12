By CHARLES OWENS
Bluefield Daily Telegraph
BLUEFIELD — Health officials identified a new coronavirus case Tuesday in Mercer County, and it is a result of community spread of the COVID-19 virus.
As of Tuesday morning, the number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in Mercer County increased to 12. That’s up from 11 on Monday. The new case in Mercer County is the result of community transmission of the virus, according to Matthew Bragg, sanitarian for the Mercer County Health Department.
Bragg said contact tracing on the new case has been completed.
“All contacts have been identified, contacted, and instructed to self-isolate,” Bragg said.
As a result of the 12th case, the number of individuals identified in Mercer County through contact tracing has increased to 178. All 178 people came into contact at some point with one of the 12 confirmed COVID-19 cases in the county.
Of those 178 individuals, 172 have been released from isolation.
Bragg said six remain in isolation.
Of the 12 cases in Mercer County, nine involve individuals who have already recovered from the virus and are now out of quarantine.
According to the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources, there have been 65,069 laboratory results received for COVID-19, with 1,371 positive cases received, 63,698 negative results and 57 deaths in the Mountain State.
The number of confirmed cases per county are as follows: Barbour (7), Berkeley (191), Boone (9), Braxton (2), Brooke (3), Cabell (53), Clay (2), Fayette (34), Gilmer (8), Grant (3), Greenbrier (8), Hampshire (9), Hancock (12), Hardy (17), Harrison (34), Jackson (136), Jefferson (88), Kanawha (186), Lewis (4), Lincoln (5), Logan (13), Marion (46), Marshall (22), Mason (14), McDowell (6), Mercer (12), Mineral (22), Mingo (3), Monongalia (113), Monroe (6), Morgan (17), Nicholas (8), Ohio (36), Pendleton (5), Pleasants (2), Pocahontas (2), Preston (14), Putnam (28), Raleigh (10), Randolph (5), Ritchie (1), Roane (8), Summers (1), Taylor (8), Tucker (4), Tyler (3), Upshur (5), Wayne (93), Wetzel (6), Wirt (3), Wood (43) and Wyoming (1).
A new case also was reported Tuesday in Southwest Virginia.
Wythe County, which has already recorded one coronavirus-related death, is now up to 14 cases. That’s up from 13 on Monday.
There are also now seven confirmed COVID-19 cases in Tazewell County.
No hospitalizations or deaths have been reported in Tazewell County, and four of the seven cases involve individuals who have already recovered from the virus and are now out of quarantine.
Approximately 1,600 people in Tazewell County have been tested to date for the COVID-19 virus, according to a statement released last week by County Administrator Eric Young.
Buchanan County is still reporting 16 cases, and the majority of those involve students and staff members at the Mountain Mission School in Grundy.
Giles County is now up to eight confirmed cases of the virus, after four new cases were identified over the weekend. Bland County still has no virus cases.
