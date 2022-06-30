Health officials are reporting a presumed case of monkeypox in the Southwest Virginia region of the Commonwealth. The Southwest Virginia case is one of five additional monkeypox cases reported Thursday by the Virginia Department of Health.
In a news release, the health department said the new presumed cases of monkeypox involve residents in the Southwestern, Northern and Eastern parts of Virginia. Virginia has now confirmed eight monkeypox cases in the state to date.
“The new cases are adult male residents of the northern (3), eastern (1) and southwestern (1) regions of Virginia who were exposed to other people with monkeypox,” the health department news release said. “The Virginia patients are currently isolating. To protect patient privacy, no further information will be provided. The health department is identifying and monitoring the patients’ close contacts.”
The health department is not saying what part of Southwestern Virginia the case occurred in.
Monkeypox is a potentially serious viral illness, characterized by a specific type of rash. Rash lesions can begin on the genitals, perianal region, or oral cavity and might be the first or only sign of illness, according to the Virginia Department of Health. Co-infection with sexually transmitted infections have been reported. Some patients also have fever, headache, muscle aches, exhaustion, and/or swelling of the lymph nodes before developing a rash. Symptoms generally appear six to 14 days after exposure and, for most people, clear up within two to four weeks. Person-to-person spread occurs with close contact or with direct contact with body fluids or contact with contaminated materials such as clothing or linens.
Multiple countries, including the United States, are currently experiencing a monkeypox outbreak, the news release said adding that to date, most, but not all, cases have occurred in persons who identify as gay, bisexual, or men who have sex with men. Few hospitalizations and one death have been reported globally in this outbreak thus far, the news release said.
If you have symptoms consistent with monkeypox, the Virginia Department of Health says you should seek medical care from your healthcare provider immediately, especially if you are in one of the following groups:
Those who have had contact with someone who had a rash that looks like monkeypox or someone who was diagnosed with monkeypox
Those who have had skin-to-skin contact with someone in a social network experiencing monkeypox activity, this includes men who have sex with men
• Those who traveled to places or attended events where monkeypox cases have been confirmed in the month before symptoms appeared
• Those who have had contact with household items, such as towels, bedding or clothing, used by a person with suspected or known monkeypox virus infection
• Those who have had contact with a dead or live wild animal or exotic pet from Africa or used a product derived from such animals (e.g., game meat, creams, lotions, powders, etc.)
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.