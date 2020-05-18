BLUEFIELD — A new coronavirus case has been reported in Mercer County.
The 13th case was confirmed by the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources Monday at 5 p.m., just two hours after the Mercer County Health Department reported there were only 12 cases in the county.
No additional details regarding the new case were released by the DHHR.
Although Mercer County now has 13 confirmed COVID-19 cases, nine of those involve individuals who have already recovered from the virus and are now out of quarantine.
Another death also was reported Monday in West Virginia, an 86-year old female from Kanawha County, according to DHHR Cabinet Secretary Bill J. Crouch.
The DHHR said as of 5 p.m. Monday, there have been 77,760 laboratory results received for COVID-19, with 1,502 positive cases, 76,258 negative results and 68 deaths.
The confirmed cases per county as of Monday evening are as follows: Barbour (7), Berkeley (215), Boone (9), Braxton (2), Brooke (3), Cabell (56), Calhoun (2), Clay (2), Fayette (38), Gilmer (8), Grant (6), Greenbrier (9), Hampshire (12), Hancock (12), Hardy (31), Harrison (35), Jackson (135), Jefferson (101), Kanawha (203), Lewis (5), Lincoln (5), Logan (15), Marion (48), Marshall (25), Mason (15), McDowell (6), Mercer (13), Mineral (29), Mingo (3), Monongalia (116), Monroe (6), Morgan (17), Nicholas (9), Ohio (37), Pendleton (5), Pleasants (2), Pocahontas (8), Preston (15), Putnam (29), Raleigh (12), Randolph (7), Ritchie (1), Roane (9), Summers (1), Taylor (8), Tucker (4), Tyler (3), Upshur (6), Wayne (96), Wetzel (7), Wirt (3), Wood (48), Wyoming (3).
