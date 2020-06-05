By CHARLES OWENS
Bluefield Daily Telegraph
BLUEFIELD — Health officials in West Virginia are reporting a new coronavirus case in Mercer County.
According to the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources, there are now 14 confirmed COVID-19 cases in Mercer County. That's up from 13 on Thursday.
The DHHR indicates there have now been 2,439 people tested for the virus in Mercer County with only 14 confirmed infections. The state data indicates 11 people have recovered from the virus, and three cases remain active for Mercer County.
But that data conflicts with information coming from the Mercer County Health Department, which has reported in recent days that there is only one active case remaining for Mercer County, along with 12 people who have recovered from the virus and are now out of quarantine.
The health department will provide its daily COVID-19 update at 3 p.m., and additional details should be released at that time regarding the new case.
Locally, no other new cases have been reported in West Virginia or Virgina, with the exception of the Wytheville, Va., area, which is now up to 30 confirmed cases of the virus along with one virus-related death.
