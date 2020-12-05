WELCH — Health officials reported new COVID-19 cases Friday in McDowell County while new cases of the virus were reported among Mercer County’s schools.
The McDowell County Health Department confirmed Friday afternoon that there were an additional six COVID-19 cases, bringing the county’s overall total to 706 with 163 of those cases being active. The active cases were located throughout the county, and the new cases were attributed to community spread.
“Currently, 11 of our active cases are hospitalized with three of those being on a ventilator,” county health officials said, asking the public to follow recommended guidelines when they are out in public.
“The McDowell County Health Department urges all residents to do your part to help slow the spread of COVID-19 by practicing social distancing, wearing face coverings, avoiding large crowds, and washing your hands frequently,” health officials said.
Health officials said they were working to identify all contacts in these new cases, and that anyone identified as being a contact were being notified by the health department. Due to federal guidelines, no other information about the cases was being released.
In Mercer County, new COVID-19 cases were reported in several schools. A positive case was confirmed at Mountain Valley Elementary school, but the person had been absent before Thanksgiving, so quarantines were not necessary, according to a statement from the Mercer County Board of Education.
Princeton Senior High School and Princeton Middle School each had a confirmed COVID-19 case Friday, according to a statement from the board of education. In both instances, no students or staff had to quarantine because the persons had not been in school since before Thanksgiving. Another positive case was reported at Oakvale School, and all people affected have been quarantined. Deep cleaning and disinfecting was underway.
Tazewell County Public Schools updated the total of students and employees that had tested positive or were in quarantine earlier this week. There were two actively positive students in the Tazewell area, and none in the Richlands or Bluefield areas.
There were seven actively positive employees in the Tazewell area, four in the Richlands area and three in the Bluefield area, according to Superintendent Christopher B. Stacy.
In the Richlands area, there were 30 quarantined students. There were 17 in the Tazewell area and 11 in the Bluefield area, Stacy said. The Richlands area had six actively quarantined employees, and there were 19 in the Tazewell area and two in the Bluefield area.
— Contact Greg Jordan at gjordan@bdtonline.com
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.