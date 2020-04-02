CHARLESTON – The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources (DHHR) confirmed Thursday that 26 new cases of novel coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) have been officially reported to the state, bringing the total positive case count to 217.
DHHR is the official reporting agency for COVID-19, which in turn provides official case numbers to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). Medical providers and laboratories are required to report positive test results to DHHR. The data in the daily reports include all known positive cases but underreports the total number of individuals tested as not all laboratories are able to electronically submit negative test results.
As of Thursday afternoon, 5,493 West Virginia residents had been tested for COVID-19, with 217 positive cases, 5,276 negative results and two deaths.
The confirmed cases per county are as follows: Barbour (1), Berkeley (27), Cabell (3), Greenbrier (3), Hancock (5), Hardy (2), Harrison (17), Jackson (11), Jefferson (12), Kanawha (39), Logan (4), Marion (10), Marshall (4), Mason (3), Mercer (3), Monongalia (35), Morgan (1), Ohio (10), Pendleton (1), Pleasants (1), Preston (3), Putnam (5), Raleigh (3), Randolph (2), Roane (2), Tucker (3), Upshur (1), Wetzel (2), Wirt (1), Wood (3).
In Virginia, two cases had been reported in Tazewell County. The number of people who had been tested was 17,589. The total number of cases was 1,706, and the total number of hospitalizations was 246. The total number of deaths in Virginia was 41.
