BLUEFIELD — State health officials are reporting an 11th coronavirus case for Mercer County.
In its 10 a.m. update Monday morning, the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources reported an 11th COVID-19 infection for Mercer County.
The DHHR didn’t provide any additional details regarding the 11th case, including whether the infection was the result of community spread of the virus or travel.
Although Mercer County now has 11 cases, eight of those cases involve individuals who have already recovered from the virus and are now out of quarantine.
The Mercer County Health Department has not released any details regarding the 11th case. The health department doesn’t provide a daily media update until 3 p.m., so additional details regarding the 11th case should be released at that time.
Neighboring Raleigh County also is now reporting 11 coronavirus cases, a jump from last week.
COVID-19 numbers for McDowell County were still holding at six Monday, and all six of those original patients have since recovered from the virus and are now out of quarantine.
Monroe County also is still holding at five cases.
According to the DHHR, there have been 53,239 laboratory results received for COVID-19, with 1,206 positive cases, 52,033 negative results and 50 deaths.
The confirmed cases per county are as follows: Barbour (5), Berkeley (161), Boone (6), Braxton (2), Brooke (3), Cabell (44), Fayette (15), Gilmer (2), Grant (1), Greenbrier (7), Hampshire (8), Hancock (11), Hardy (7), Harrison (31), Jackson (131), Jefferson (81), Kanawha (167), Lewis (4), Lincoln (2), Logan (13), Marion (46), Marshall (17), Mason (12), McDowell (6), Mercer (11), Mineral (19), Mingo (2), Monongalia (106), Monroe (5), Morgan (13), Nicholas (6), Ohio (33), Pendleton (3), Pleasants (2), Pocahontas (2), Preston (13), Putnam (28), Raleigh (11), Randolph (4), Ritchie (1), Roane (6), Summers (1), Taylor (7), Tucker (4), Tyler (3), Upshur (4), Wayne (90), Wetzel (3), Wirt (3), Wood (43) and Wyoming (1).
In neighboring Virginia, the death toll from the virus has climbed to 684, but local cases are largely holding steady. But a 12th COVID-19 infection was reported in Wythe County, which also recorded a coronavirus death last month.
Tazewell County is still holding at six cases, but four of those six individuals have since recovered from the virus and are out of quarantine.
Buchanan County, which is an outbreak site, is still holding at 16 cases, and 15 of those 16 cases involve students and staff at the Mountain Mission School in Grundy.
Bland County still has no cases.
— Contact Charles Owens at cowens@bdtonline.com
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.