By CHARLES OWENS
Bluefield Daily Telegraph
BLUEFIELD — The cumulative total of confirmed coronavirus cases in Mercer County climbed to 138 on Friday, an increase of 10 COVID-19 infections over the last 24 hours.
Three residents of Mercer County also have died as a result of COVID-19. A fourth death in Mercer County, which occurred during the state-ordered lockdown period, involved a transient who didn’t live in Mercer County.
The new cases reported Friday involved community transmission of the virus, according to an update provided by the Mercer County Health Department Friday afternoon.
The health department said contact tracing is underway, and that all contacts are being identified and will be isolated.
The number of active virus cases in Mercer County currently stands at 99 with 36 recoveries and three deaths, according to the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources.
