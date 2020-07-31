By CHARLES OWENS
Bluefield Daily Telegraph
WELCH — The McDowell County Health Department reported 10 new coronavirus cases Friday, a significant increase in infections over a 24 hour period.
The announcement brings the county’s cumulative total of COVID-19 infections to date to 38, a jump from 26 on Thursday.
All 10 of the new cases in McDowell County are a result of community spread of the virus, the health department said.
“Our 26 active cases are located throughout the county,” the health department statement said. “Please follow the recommended guidelines when you are out in public. The health department is working to identify all contacts to these cases. Anyone who is identified as being a contact will be notified by the health department. If you are identified as an official contact by the health department, please follow all guidelines given to you. Following these guidelines will help to protect others and helps to stop the spread of the COVID-19 virus.”
The statement added that the McDowell County Health Department urges all residents to practice social distancing, wear face coverings, avoid large crowds and to wash their hands frequently.
