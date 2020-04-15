GRUNDY, Va. — Officials with the Virginia Department of Health are investigating a coronavirus outbreak within an “educational setting” in the Cumberland Plateau Health District.
The health district is composed of Buchanan, Tazewell, Dickenson and Russell counties. Buchanan County is currently reporting 12 coronavirus cases, Tazewell, four, Russell, two and there are no cases in Dickenson counties.
Robert Parker, a media spokesman for the Virginia Department of Health, was asked Tuesday about the spike in cases in Buchanan County, which jumped from two cases on Monday to 12 on Tuesday.
Parker said Wednesday that health officials have disclosed one outbreak in the Cumberland Plateau Health District in an “educational setting.” He didn’t disclose what educational setting was under investigation.
Public schools in Southwest Virginia are closed, and most colleges and universities are requiring their students to complete their classes through online courses.
Parker said community spread of the COVID-19 virus is to be expected in the Cumberland Plateau Health District.
“Virginia is now listed as a state with substantial community spread so increases in cases is to be expected,” Parker said. “As more people are tested, there will be more that test positive. More importantly, everyone should understand that staying safe depends on individual behavior, not knowing where cases are, or aren't. Regardless of the numbers and locations of cases, the most effective ways to protect yourself and those around you — and limiting the spread of illness — are personal precautions, including staying home and practicing good hygiene and distance. There is no safe place, there is only safe behavior. That is how we all work together, to save lives.”
