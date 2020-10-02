WELCH — An outbreak in a church in McDowell County has prompted a call to try to reach anyone who attended services there on Sept. 20.
The information was posted today on the McDowell County Health Department Facebook page.
“Please be advised that the McDowell County Health Department is investigating a potential outbreak of COVID-19 associated with individuals who attended services at Freedom Community Church on Estep Ridge in Paynesville, WV on Sunday, September 20,” the post says. “Any individuals who attended church service at this location on the date mentioned may have been exposed to COVID-19. If you did attend this service and have not been previously contacted by the Health Department officials, please contact the McDowell County Health Department immediately at (304) 448-2174. If you attended services on this date or are experiencing symptoms, stay home, do not go to work, do not have visitors, and seek a healthcare provider to be tested. “
Those symptoms include fever/chills, cough, body aches, shortness of breath or difficulty breathing, headache, loss of taste or smell, sore throat, congestion or runny nose, nausea or vomiting, and diarrhea.
The post said symptoms of COVID-19 may develop two to 14 days after exposure, "so please monitor yourself."
On Thursday, a positive case was announced at Sandy River Middle School in McDowell County, closing that school until Oct. 14. Students will receive remote instruction and all sports and activities have been canceled.
Contact Charles Boothe at cboothe@bdtonline.com.
