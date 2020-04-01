BLUEFIELD – The Mercer County Health Department confirmed Wednesday afternoon that a third case of COVID-19 has been identified in Mercer County.
"There is one new positive case of COVID-19 in Mercer County,” Matt Bragg, sanitarian, and media liaison at the Mercer County Health Department said. "The individual has been quarantined at home and the individual's contacts have been notified and they are self-quarantining at home as well.”
The Mercer County Health Department received the information from the state on Tuesday night around 10 p.m. The patient was in isolation before their COVID-19 test came back positive.
Bragg said the new Mercer County case is travel related. He could not say if it involved international or domestic travel.
Bragg said the individual started displaying symptoms on March 28, and was tested the same day.
No further information was available on the third Mercer County COVID-19 case Wednesday afternoon.
Bragg also said that the other two positive cases of COVID-19 were released from self-isolation on Wednesday morning.
"That brings us to three total positive cases, however, the first two cases are now off of quarantine but are still subject to the stay at home order, as are the rest of us,” Bragg said.
As for the process of releasing COVID-19 cases from isolation, Bragg responded that the public health nurse, regional epidemiologist and the doctors that see the patients all have to agree to take them off.
–Contact Emily Rice at erice@bdtonline.com
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.