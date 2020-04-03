TAZEWELL, Va. — The two cases of the coronavirus (COVID-19) in Tazewell County are in the Eastern District (Bluefield, Va. area) and the Western District (Cedar Bluff area), the Virginia Department of Health (VDH) has confirmed.
County Administrator Eric Young said the Board of Supervisors has been notified of the districts by the VDH, but no further information will be provided to the public related to the specific locations of the two positive cases.
"This hits home today, but it likely will be throughout the county soon,” said Eastern District Supervisor Charles Stacy in the announcement. “We each hoped our communities would be spared but knew it was merely a matter of time.”
"Just like colds and flu, this virus does not pick or chose victims,” Western District Supervisor Tom Lester said. “Anyone can have it, and anyone can spread it. The persons now known to have contracted this virus and their families are in the thoughts and prayers of the board members and everyone in administration."
Supervisors were first notified of the positive cases on March 28 and VDH has been working to identify anybody who had been in contact with them during the prior 14 days.
The board met on Monday to take further action to try to prevent the spread of the virus, including a request to close all public playground equipment and for law enforcement to disperse any gathering of more than 10 people.
Young was also authorized to dip into the county's $500,000 reserve fund to cover additional COVID-19 related expenses that may arise.
"The board continues to ask that all of our residents continue to practice social distancing, frequently wash your hands, and limiting your interaction with others,” Young said. “That is the best way to protect yourself and your family."
Contact Charles Boothe at cboothe@bdtonline.com.
