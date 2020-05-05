By CHARLES OWENS
Bluefield Daily Telegraph
UNION — A new coronavirus case was confirmed by health officials Tuesday morning in Monroe County.
According to a statement by the Monroe County Health Department, officials have confirmed a sixth case in the county. The statement said health officials are investigating the new case and will notify all close contacts of the individual who contracted the virus to assess and monitor them for signs and symptoms of the illness.
“All confirmed cases will be isolated and close contacts will be quarantined,” the statement from Monroe County Health Department Administrator Julie Mundell, RN, said.
“The health department asks that the community continue to practice social distancing, wear a cloth mask if out in public and continue hand washing,” Mundell said in the statement. “If you have questions or feel you need to be tested, please contact your primary care provider or the Monroe County Health Department at 304-772-3064.”
As of Tuesday morning morning, Mercer County was still reporting 11 cases and McDowell County six. Seven of the 11 COVID-19 cases in Mercer County involve individuals who have recovered from the virus and are now out of quarantine. All six patients in McDowell County also have recovered from the virus and are now out of quarantine.
According to the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources, as of 10 a.m Tuesday, there have been 54,823 laboratory results received for COVID-19 with 1,238 positive cases, 53,585 negative results and 50 deaths.
The confirmed cases per county are as follows: Barbour (6), Berkeley (166), Boone (6), Braxton (2), Brooke (3), Cabell (44), Fayette (18), Gilmer (3), Grant (3), Greenbrier (7), Hampshire (8), Hancock (11), Hardy (9), Harrison (31), Jackson (135), Jefferson (83), Kanawha (169), Lewis (4), Lincoln (2), Logan (14), Marion (46), Marshall (19), Mason (12), McDowell (6), Mercer (11), Mineral (18), Mingo (2), Monongalia (108), Monroe (6), Morgan (14), Nicholas (9), Ohio (34), Pendleton (3), Pleasants (2), Pocahontas (2), Preston (13), Putnam (27), Raleigh (10), Randolph (4), Ritchie (1), Roane (6), Summers (1), Taylor (9), Tucker (4), Tyler (3), Upshur (5), Wayne (90), Wetzel (3), Wirt (3), Wood (42), Wyoming (1).
In Virginia, as of Tuesday morning, the number of confirmed COVID-19 cases stood at 20,256 with 2,773 hospitalizations and 713 deaths. However, local cases are largely holding steady.
Tazewell County is still reporting six cases, but four of those six individuals have since recovered from the virus and are out of quarantine.
Buchanan County, which is an outbreak site, is still holding at 16 cases, and 15 of those 16 cases involve students and staff at the Mountain Mission School in Grundy.
Bland County still has no cases of the virus. Giles County is still reporting four COVID-19 cases. Wythe County has 12 cases and one death.
Numbers did increase in some regional counties, including Montgomery County, which is home to Virginia Tech, and is now up to 61 cases with nine hospitalizations and one death. Washington County, which is home to the Abingdon area, is up to 40 cases with eight hospitalizations and three deaths.
Virus-related deaths also have been reported in Wise and Scott counties.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.