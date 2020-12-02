WELCH — McDowell County has reported another COVID-19 related death.
The McDowell County Health Department posted Wednesday morning the confirmation of the second death of “a resident from complications related to COVID-19 in the county. We extend our heartfelt sympathies to the patient’s family and friends.”
“This is a tragic development in this outbreak and the McDowell County Health Department continues to ask all citizens to help slow down the spread of the disease and to protect those at greatest risk by following the guidelines,” the post said.
According to the state Department of Health and Human Resources (DHHR), the death was a 69-year-old female.
On Tuesday, the McDowell County Health Department reported 12 new cases were confirmed, bringing the overall total cases to 673 with 361 being active.
The 12 new cases were attributed to community spread and all 361 active cases are located throughout the county.
As of Tuesday, 11 of the active cases were hospitalized with one on a ventilator.
Mercer County reported two more COVID deaths Tuesday, bringing the total number to 40.
Statewide, 20 more deaths were reported Wednesday morning by the Department of Health and Human Resources, bringing that total to 778. One of those deaths involved a 25-year-old female from Cabbell County — one of the youngest COVID-19 related deaths to be reported to date in West Virginia.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.