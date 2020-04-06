WELCH – The McDowell County Health Department has reported the county’s second case of the COVID-19 virus.
McDowell County's first case of coronavirus (COVID-19) was confirmed about noon Sunday, and its second case was confirmed about 7:30 p.m. that same day.
Health Department Officials believe that this individual who tested positive for COVID-19 (coronavirus) was exposed to the virus while traveling, according to a statement from Administrator J.J. Rose. The health department officials continue to work to identify additional residents who may have had contact with this individual.
The two cases that were confirmed Sunday appear to be unrelated, according to the health department. The patient and the patient’s family are quarantined at their home and are doing well at this time. To protect individual’s privacy, no further information about the case will be released.
McDowell County Health Department will continue to keep the public informed by announcing any additional cases that may arise through local media partners.
"The health department would like to express that it is important for the community to understand that the identification of a case does not change our local strategies for preventing and reducing the spread of disease," according to the department's statement. "Above all else, please isolate yourself at home if you are sick. Coronavirus symptoms could include fever, cough and shortness of breath."
If an individual is experiencing any symptoms of COVID-19, they can call Tug River Health Association’s hotline at 304-448-2300 between the hours of 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday through Friday. This line is being operated by a nurse who will ask screening questions to determine if a person needs testing. People may also contact Welch Community Hospital anytime at 304-436-8461 to inquire about the possibility of being tested.
"If you are having a medical emergency, call 9-1-1 and inform the dispatcher that you have symptoms of COVID-19," county health officials said.
