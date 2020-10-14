By CHARLES OWENS
Bluefield Daily Telegraph
KIMBALL — Kimball Elementary School in McDowell County is being closed today due to a positive COVID-19 case.
According to the McDowell County Board of Education, students were sent home from the school beginning at 10 a.m. Wednesday morning after the county health department confirmed a positive coronavirus case at the school.
“In working with the McDowell County Health Department, McDowell County Schools confirmed one positive COVID-19 case at Kimball Elementary School,” the board of education said in a statement Wednesday. “After conducting initial contact tracing and investigations, it was determined by the McDowell County Health Department that the school will be closed for deep cleaning October 15-16, 2020.”
The statement said students who are not quarantined by the health department will return to schoool on Monday, October 19.
“We will continue to work closely with the health department as they conduct contact tracing,” the statement said. “The McDowell County Health Department will contact any student or staff member that must quarantine. “
The statement added that the confirmed case is believed to have resulted from community events and/or contact and not from infection transmissions within the school.
“In accordance with privacy laws, information specific to this case will not be released publicly, however this announcement is made to keep the community informed of the transmission of COVID-19 locally,” the statement said. “To prevent the spread of COVID -19, everyone is urged to follow best health practices as issued by the Governor’s Executive Orders and outlined by the WVDHHR and the WVDE guidance. This includes wearing face coverings, and practicing social distancing, hand washing and cleaning protocols regularly.”
— Contact Charles Owens at cowens@bdtonline.com
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.