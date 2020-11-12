PRINCETON — In Mercer County, the number of people who have died due to COVID-19 grew Thursday to 37 while McDowell County health officials reported the county's first death of a resident from COVID-19 complications.
"With a heavy heart the McDowell County Health Department has confirmed today, the first death of a resident from complications related to COVID-19 in the county," county health officials announced. "We extend our heartfelt sympathies to the patient’s family and friends."
"This is a tragic development in this outbreak and the McDowell County Health Department continues to ask all citizens to help slow down the spread of the disease and to protect those at greatest risk by following the guidelines," health officials said. "No additional information or details will be released about this situation."
In neighboring Mercer County, one new death was reported. This brought the number of county residents who have died due to COVID-19 to 37, according to Brenda Donithan, interim administrator of the Mercer County Health Department.
More new cases had been recorded Thursday, Donithan said. The new cases took the county's number of positive cases to 1,067.
"We added 42 cases this morning," she said while free drive-through testing was being offered outside the health department. "And we have 317 active cases. We have 37 deaths. We added one this morning. It was a male and he was 73."
This man had been transferred to the J.W. Ruby Memorial Hospital in Morgantown, Donithan said
In Mercer County, free drive-through testing will be offered Monday, Nov. 16, from noon to 3 p.m. The free testing will be offered also on Wednesday, Nov. 18, from noon to 3 p.m., and Friday, Nov. 20, from 8 a.m. to noon, Donithan said.
