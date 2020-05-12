By CHARLES OWENS
Bluefield Daily Telegraph
TAZEWELL, Va. — Health officials have identified new coronavirus cases in Mercer and Wythe counties.
As of Tuesday morning, the number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in Mercer County increased to 12. That’s up from 11 on Monday. And Wythe County, Va., which has already recorded one coronavirus-related death, is now up to 14 cases.
Of the 12 cases in Mercer County, nine involve individuals who have already recovered from the virus and are now out of quarantine.
The Mercer County Health Department should provide additional details regarding the new case in their 3 p.m. update, including whether it involves community spread of the virus or travel.
Matthew Bragg, sanitarian for the Mercer County Health Department, said Monday that eight additional test results for the virus were still pending with the health department as of Monday afternoon.
McDowell County is still reporting six virus cases. However, all six patients in McDowell County also have recovered from the virus and are now out of quarantine. Monroe County was still reporting six cases as of Tuesday morning.
According to the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources, there have been 65,069 laboratory results received for COVID-19, with 1,371 positive cases received, 63,698 negative results and 57 deaths in the Mountain State.
The number of confirmed cases per county are as follows: Barbour (7), Berkeley (191), Boone (9), Braxton (2), Brooke (3), Cabell (53), Clay (2), Fayette (34), Gilmer (8), Grant (3), Greenbrier (8), Hampshire (9), Hancock (12), Hardy (17), Harrison (34), Jackson (136), Jefferson (88), Kanawha (186), Lewis (4), Lincoln (5), Logan (13), Marion (46), Marshall (22), Mason (14), McDowell (6), Mercer (12), Mineral (22), Mingo (3), Monongalia (113), Monroe (6), Morgan (17), Nicholas (8), Ohio (36), Pendleton (5), Pleasants (2), Pocahontas (2), Preston (14), Putnam (28), Raleigh (10), Randolph (5), Ritchie (1), Roane (8), Summers (1), Taylor (8), Tucker (4), Tyler (3), Upshur (5), Wayne (93), Wetzel (6), Wirt (3), Wood (43) and Wyoming (1).
In neighboring Virginia, there are now seven confirmed COVID-19 cases in Tazewell County.
No hospitalizations or deaths have been reported in Tazewell County, and four of the seven cases involve individuals who have already recovered from the virus and are now out of quarantine.
Approximately 1,600 people in Tazewell County have been tested to date for the COVID-19 virus, according to a statement released last week by County Administrator Eric Young.
Buchanan County is still reporting 16 cases, and the majority of those involve students and staff members at the Mountain Mission School in Grundy.
Giles County is now up to eight confirmed cases of the virus, after four new cases were identified over the weekend. Bland County still has no virus cases.
