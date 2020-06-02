By CHARLES OWENS
Bluefield Daily Telegraph
UNION — A new coronavirus case has been confirmed by health officials in Monroe County.
According to a statement released Tuesday by the Monroe County Health Department, a new COVID-19 infection has been confirmed in a resident of Monroe County.
The statement said the new case brings the total number of confirmed cases in Monroe County to eight with seven positive infections and one probable infection.
"The health department is investigating and will notify close contacts to assess and monitor them for signs and symptoms of the illness," the statement said. "All confirmed cases will be isolated and close contacts will be quarantined."
The statement said the health department asks that the community continue to practice social distancing, wearing a cloth mask if out in public and to continue hand washing.
The health department statement said no additional details regarding the case will be released, including the city of residence where the new case occurred.
