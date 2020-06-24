BLUEFIELD — State health officials have confirmed yet another new coronavirus case in Mercer County.
The Tuesday afternoon announcement brings the total number of active COVID-19 cases in Mercer County to 10 and the cumulative total of virus cases to date to 23. Of that number, 13 of the cases involve people who have already recovered from the virus. Another 36 people have been identified through contact tracing, as of June 22, and are also in isolation.
Ten virus cases have now been reported in Mercer County during the last eight days.
Matthew Bragg, sanitarian for the Mercer County Health Department, said the new case is the result of travel.
Bragg said the individual involved in the 23rd case has been isolated, and contact tracing has been completed.
It was not immediately known Tuesday how many people have been identified through contact tracing as a result of the 23rd case.
Two of the new cases in Mercer County involve travel to Myrtle Beach, S.C., Dr. Randy Stevens, chairman of the Mercer County Board of Health, told the Daily Telegraph on Monday. Stevens said another case involved out-of-state travel, and the remainder were the result of community spread of the virus.
