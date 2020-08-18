By CHARLES OWENS
Bluefield Daily Telegraph
BLUEFIELD — Health officials in West Virginia confirmed Tuesday that all 18 COVID-19 deaths to date in Mercer County are from the Princeton Health Care Center. The most recent death reported Saturday was an 88-year-old woman from Mercer County.
In neighboring Virginia, seven new COVID-19 cases were reported in Tazewell County Tuesday morning with yet another virus-related hospitalization. Ten people have now been hospitalized in Tazewell County over the last month as a result of COVID-19.
The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources launched an updated daily COVID-19 dashboard Tuesday with a number of changes, including the addition of the state’s color-coded school re-entry metric system. In that update, the DHHR also confirmed that all 18 coronavirus deaths in Mercer County are from the Princeton Health Care Center, which is a major COVID-19 hot spot in the state.
According to the online report, 51 residents of the Princeton nursing home are considered active COVID-19 cases, along with 38 staff members. It said 18 deaths are from the facility.
In one bit of good news for Mercer County, two days have now passed without a significant jump in COVID-19 cases. The county’s cumulative total of coronavirus cases was 244 on Tuesday, an increase of only two virus cases from Monday.
Bill Crouch, DHHR cabinet secretary, confirmed four new COVID-19 deaths in the state Tuesday, including an 80 year-old-male and a 74-year-old male, both from Raleigh County; a 90-year-old male from Logan County; and a 86- year-old from Kanawha County. That brought the state’s COVID-19 death toll to date to 164.
McDowell County is now up to a cumulative total of 72 COVID-19 cases with 28 of those considered active, according to the McDowell County Health Department. Three people are currently hospitalized in McDowell County as a result of COVID-19. However, no one is currently on a ventilator, the health department said in a statement. Two people hospitalized with COVID-19 in McDowell County were on a ventilator earlier this month.
Monroe County is currently reporting 19 virus cases, along with one probable case, according to the DHHR.
In neighboring Virginia, another hospitalization was reported Tuesday in Tazewell County, which also reported another seven new virus cases, the Virginia Department of Health said. No virus deaths have been reported in Tazewell County, but 10 people have been hospitalized to date as a result of COVID-19.
Rural Bland County also is continuing an upward trajectory in virus cases, reporting 38 infections Tuesday. That’s up from 37 on Monday with one recent virus-related hospitalization.
Buchanan County was still reporting 84 virus cases Tuesday with one virus-related death. That number remains unchanged from Monday.
Giles County also was holding steady Tuesday at 33 cases with two hospitalizations.
