UNION — Another COVID-19 related death has been reported in Monroe County.
The Monroe County Health Department confirmed the news Monday afternoon.
“It is with great regret that we have to announce Monroe County’s eighth death related to COVID-19, a 73 year old male,” the health department said in a prepared statement. “Our sincerest condolences to his family.”
Seven earlier deaths in Monroe County occurred at the Springfield Center in Lindside. However, the nursing home is no longer considered an outbreak site by state health officials. As of Monday afternoon, the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources was reporting no new virus cases involving residents or staff of the nursing home.
The health department didn’t say if the eighth death was associated with the nursing home.
