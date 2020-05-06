UNION — A new coronavirus case was confirmed by health officials Tuesday in Monroe County.
The new case brings the total number of COVID-19 infections in Monroe County to six. A statement released by the Monroe County Health Department said officials are investigating the new case and will notify all close contacts of the individual who contracted the virus to assess and monitor them for signs and symptoms of the illness.
“All confirmed cases will be isolated and close contacts will be quarantined,” the statement from Monroe County Health Department Administrator Julie Mundell, RN, said. “The health department asks that the community continue to practice social distancing, wear a cloth mask if out in public and continue hand washing. If you have questions or feel you need to be tested, please contact your primary care provider or the Monroe County Health Department at 304-772-3064.”
Mercer County was still reporting 11 cases of the virus Tuesday.
However, seven of the county’s 11 cases involve individuals who have recovered from the virus and are now out of quarantine. Another four patients in Mercer County remain in isolation, according to Matthew Bragg, sanitarian for the Mercer County Health Department.
Bragg said eight additional test results were still pending with the health department as of Tuesday.
Health department inspections also are continuing.
Bragg said health department personnel are currently inspecting county food establishments to verify outdoor seating arrangements. He said food establishments that have been closed for 30 days or more must contact the health department for an inspection prior to reopening.
McDowell County is still reporting six virus cases. However, all six patients in McDowell County also have recovered from the virus and are now out of quarantine. Raleigh County is reporting nine cases and Wyoming and Summers counties both have a single COVID-19 case.
According to the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources, as of Tuesday evening, there have been 55,157 laboratory results received for COVID-19 with 1,242 positive cases, 53,915 negative results and 50 deaths.
The confirmed cases per county are as follows: Barbour (6), Berkeley (166), Boone (6), Braxton (2), Brooke (3), Cabell (44), Fayette (20), Gilmer (3), Grant (3), Greenbrier (7), Hampshire (8), Hancock (11), Hardy (9), Harrison (31), Jackson (134), Jefferson (83), Kanawha (170), Lewis (4), Lincoln (2), Logan (14), Marion (46), Marshall (19), Mason (12), McDowell (6), Mercer (11), Mineral (18), Mingo (2), Monongalia (108), Monroe (6), Morgan (14), Nicholas (8), Ohio (34), Pendleton (5), Pleasants (2), Pocahontas (2), Preston (13), Putnam (27), Raleigh (9), Randolph (5), Ritchie (1), Roane (6), Summers (1), Taylor (9), Tucker (4), Tyler (3), Upshur (5), Wayne (91), Wetzel (3), Wirt (3), Wood (42) and Wyoming (1).
In Virginia, as of Tuesday evening, the number of confirmed COVID-19 cases stood at 20,256 with 2,773 hospitalizations and 713 deaths. However, local cases are largely holding steady.
Tazewell County is still reporting six cases, but four of those six individuals have since recovered from the virus and are out of quarantine.
Buchanan County, which is an outbreak site, is still holding at 16 cases, and 15 of those 16 cases involve students and staff at the Mountain Mission School in Grundy.
Bland County still has no cases of the virus. Giles County is still reporting four COVID-19 cases. Wythe County has 12 cases and one death. Russell County has five cases and Smyth has 13.
Numbers did increase in some regional counties, including Montgomery County, which is home to Virginia Tech, and is now up to 61 cases with nine hospitalizations and one death. Washington County, which is home to the Abingdon area, is up to 40 cases with eight hospitalizations and three deaths.
Virus-related deaths also have been reported in Wise and Scott counties.
