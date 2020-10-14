BLUEFIELD — Another Mercer County resident has died as a result of COVID-19 as the county is seeing the number of positive cases rise quickly.
Brenda Donithan, administrator of the Mercer County Health Department, said a woman who died in a Roanoke, Va. hospital is Mercer Countys' 31st COVID-19 related death.
This is the second death of a Mercer County resident reported this week.
Donithan also said the county has seen the number of positive cases rise sharply.
"We had 37 new cases over the weekend," she said, with 15 new cases since then.
The cumulative total is now 545 cases with 222 cases still active.
Mercer County is now back in the yellow on the state County Alert System, using the positivity rate, which is now 3.16. However, the county is in the gold category using the infection rate, with an 11.67 rating.
Contact Charles Boothe at cboothe@bdtonline.com.
