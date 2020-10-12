BLUEFIELD — Another Mercer County resident has died as a result of contracting COVID-19.
Gov. Jim Justice said Monday afternoon during his pandemic briefing a 78-year-old male from Mercer County was among nine deaths reported over the weekend as a result of the virus.
That brings the total number of COVID deaths to 30 in Mercer County since the pandemic began.
Brenda Donithan, administrator of the Mercer County Health Department, said the man died on Oct. 6. He had been a patient at Princeton Community Hospital before being transferred to Charleston Area Medical Center.
Justice said all the deaths confirmed over the weekend were elderly and eight of the nine were from Kanawha County, which has been hit hard by the virus.
“It tells us this killer pandemic attacks the elderly,” he said, adding that the state has an elderly population and “abounds” with people with chronic illnesses.
“The bottom line is, we’ve got to be able to keep it from these people, don’t we?” he said.
In order to do that, Justice said those who are spreading the virus, the “absolute spreaders,” must be located.
The only way to do that is testing, he said, and many who are spreaders don’t know they have the virus and have no symptoms.
“The more we test, the more we find,” he said, adding that the president of a state university recently reported she had tested positive and was unaware she had the virus because she had “absolutely no symptoms.”
“We have got to test,” he said.
Contact Charles Boothe at cboothe@bdtonline.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.