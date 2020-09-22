By CHARLES OWENS
Bluefield Daily Telegraph
BLUEFIELD — Another COVID-19 related death has been reported in Mercer County, the third virus death since this weekend that is not connected to the Princeton Health Care Center.
According to West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources Cabinet Secretary Bill J. Crouch, a 66-year-old male from Mercer County was among five new COVID-19 related deaths confirmed by the state Tuesday.
The man’s death is not related to the Princeton Health Care Center, an earlier outbreak site associated with 24 other deaths in Mercer County. The state is still reporting only 24 deaths at the Princeton-based nursing home, but the DHHR did confirm another COVID-19 case Tuesday at the Princeton Health Care Center, this time involving a staff member.
Stephanie Compton, administrator of the Princeton Health Care Center, also confirmed the new case Tuesday in a statement posted online.
“There is currently one active employee case and zero active resident cases,” Compton said in the prepared statement. “The employee remains asymptomatic and continues to quarantine at home. The employee will not be permitted to return to work until cleared by our infection control team, per the Center for Disease Control (CDC) guidelines.”
Compton added, “Per state and federal health care official’s guidelines, one case is considered to be an outbreak. Therefore, our facility will remain on weekly testing until no new cases are identified for a period of at least 14 days.”
Two other deaths reported over the weekend, a 79 year-old male from Mercer County and another 66-year-old male from Mercer County, were not affiliated with a nursing home, Allison C. Adler, director of communications for the DHHR, confirmed to the Daily Telegraph Tuesday.
If the three new deaths are not affiliated with the outbreak site, it would mean three non-nursing home related COVID-19 deaths have now occurred in Mercer County, along with the death of a school employee in Mercer County who also passed away as a result of COVID-19, but lived in Virginia. Thus her death isn’t being counted as a Mercer County or West Virginia virus death.
Mercer County also exceeded 400 virus cases Tuesday with its cumulative total now standing at 404 virus cases. So far 16,919 people in Mercer County have been tested for COVID-19 with 404 confirmed cases and now 27 deaths. Of that number, 236 of the virus cases are still considered active.
In other area counties Tuesday, Tazewell County reported three new virus cases Tuesday with its cumulative total climbing to 258 with two virus deaths. Both Buchanan and Bland counties reported one new virus case each Tuesday. There have been two virus deaths to date in Buchanan and four in Bland.
