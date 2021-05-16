Myra King is surrounded by her granddaughters, from front left, Zeyanie King and Milan Keith, both age 10, and, rear from left, Kimyrie King, 13, and Maleah King, 11, as they sit by containers of lemonade made to sell at the lemonade stand they built at right, Wednesday, April 28, in Richmond, Va. Local officials told the girls that they had to obtain a business license, and to file any excise taxes from the revenue they made. Turns out, selling food requires a health permit, and selling anything for nearly a year requires a business license — and tax payments.