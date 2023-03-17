GREEN VALLEY — The Mercer County Health Department has received a new EKG (electrocardiogram) machine that will be used in its mobile clinic.
Department Administrator Bonnie Allen said it is a Phillips TC 70.
“We want to thank the Community Foundation of the Virginias for their generosity in making this possible,” she said. “It will be used to benefit our community.”
The machine is valuable to detect any heart irregularities by recording the electrical signal from the heart. Electrodes are placed on the chest to record the heart’s electrical signals, which cause the heart to beat. Sensors attached to the skin are used to detect the electrical signals produced by your heart each time it beats.
The department’s $260,000 mobile clinic, which Allen calls the “bus,” was recently used for the first time, in Bluefield.
The bus, which is part of the department’s Blue Prince Family Health, offers everything from COVID and flu vaccines to health screenings and even lab work.
Now, the EKG machine will be on board as well.
“We want to try to get people more aware that we are here,” she said of the mobile clinic as well as Blue Prince Family Health, which is the clinical part of the health department. “We are more than just a health department. We are a full service clinic. For somebody who needs a primary care provider, come to Blue Prince Family Health at the health department.”
The health department does the traditional work it has always done while the clinic part is separate and functions very much like an express care business.
Allen said when she was in Bluefield with the bus that outreach stops will be scheduled next month in Lerona and Oakvale.
The mobile clinic is a great way to reach people who may not have any transportation or have difficulty traveling very far, especially the elderly, she said.
Communities can also call and request a visit by the mobile clinic.
“Our goal is to make health care more accessible,” Allen said.
“We see anyone,” she said, but, just like at the health department, insurance is accepted.
The need for a mobile clinic surfaced during the pandemic when it was clear many people from more remote areas of the county did not have access to a vaccine and other health care needs.
— Contact Charles Boothe at cboothe@bdtonline.com
