A new addition to providing health care in Mercer County made its debut Wednesday in Bluefield.
The brand new Mobile Clinic, part of the Mercer County Health Department’s clinical care division, parked outside Open Heart Ministries on Federal Street.
Bonnie Allen, health department administrator, was on board the $260,000 van, which offers everything from COVID and flu vaccines to health screenings and even lab work.
“We are really excited about it,” Allen said. “Today is our first day out.”
The mobile clinic, or “bus,” has a wheelchair accessible exam room, including the usual equipment found in an exam room. It also has a room where lab specimens can be drawn and vaccinations administered.
“We can do pretty much everything we can do at the health department,” she said, and health screenings will routinely be available with the clinic.
Allen said they are also starting to do sports physicals this year for kindergarten through 12th grade. “We are excited about that.”
“We want to try to get people more aware that we are here,” she said of the mobile clinic as well Blue Prince Family Health, which is the clinical part of the health department. “We are more than just a health department. We are a full service clinic. For somebody who needs a primary care provider, come to Blue Prince Family Health at the health department.”
The health department does the traditional work it has always done while the clinic part is separate and functions very much like an express care medical facility.
“Nothing goes away,” she said of the health department’s functions. “We are just adding services for the community.”
Allen said the mobile clinic will also soon have an EKG machine, which has been on order and should arrive next week, and a nurse practitioner will be on board. It is already equipped with a defibrillator.
“She will be able to do many health screenings,” Allen said, adding that the clinic is also equipped with a refrigerator to store lab specimens.
The clinic will be seen more and more around the county.
“Our plans are to go into outlying areas,” she said, with a trip to Lerona and Oakvale planned soon. “We will also take it to places like street fairs and festivals.”
Allen said it is a great way to reach people who may not have any transportation or have difficulty traveling very far, especially the elderly.
Communities can also call and request a visit by the mobile clinic.
“Our goal is to make health care more accessible,” Allen said.
“We see anyone,” she said, but, just like at the health department, insurance is accepted and a sliding scale is in place for people to pay what they can afford if they don’t have insurance. But everyone is seen regardless.
The need for a mobile clinic surfaced during the pandemic when it was clear many people from more remote areas of the county did not have access to a vaccine and other health care needs.
Allen said money was sought for the mobile clinic and the Mercer County Commission directed the funding from the American Rescue Plan dollars.
Allen also said the bus is easy to drive and a CDL license is not required.
On Wednesday, Allen was accompanied by Dreama Hubbard and Sandy Thompson, both Registered Public Health Nurses, and Angie Justice, who has specialized in COVID care procedures.
— Contact Charles Boothe at cboothe@bdtonline.com
