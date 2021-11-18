BLUEFIELD — Members of the Mercer County Board of Health said Wednesday they are disappointed an expected report from the state has not yet been received, hampering efforts to vaccinate residents.
A team from the state Bureau of Public Health visited the Mercer County Health Department on Nov. 9 after it was reported a vaccine clinic the department held on Oct. 28 administered a full dose of the Moderna booster rather than the recommended half dose.
On Nov. 3, the department was placed on a temporary “hold” from administering any more COVID vaccines until a team could visit to make sure a procedure was in place to prevent a mixup from happening again.
That hold remains in effect and board members said they do not understand why the report has not yet been completed.
“They are still working on the report as of Tuesday,” said board member Robb Williams, who had spoken to a state official. “My understanding is there was nothing major to work on (at the health department).”
“We have not heard anything,” board Chair Dr. Randy Maxwell said of the reinstatement of COVID vaccinations.
“We have literally had hundreds of people come to the Preservati Center wanting to know when they can get their vaccine,” board member Stacey Hicks said. “A lot of people who got their first dose there want to go to the same place to get their second or booster.”
Hicks is president and CEO of the Princeton Rescue Squad and the squad’s Karen Preservati Education Center has been used to host the department’s vaccine clinics.
Although people are informed they can get the vaccine at other places, including pharmacies and the Bluestone Health Centers, they want to get them at the Preservati Center, he said.
That is why Bluestone will be holding a vaccine clinic at the center on Saturday, he added, as the health department continues to wait for the temporary hold to be lifted.
“People are used to coming there now and they know how we do it,” Hicks said. “To be honest, I am a little disappointed it has taken so long for the state to make a move on this.”
Maxwell said it may be because other counties did the same thing with the dosages.
Mercer County was initially singled out with the wrong dosage problem, but it was learned last week at least two other counties, Braxton and Hancock, made dosage mistakes and also placed on a temporary hold.
In the wake of the temporary hold, on Nov. 9 Roger Topping resigned from his position as administrator of the health department.
Topping said the mistake was made because the department had not been informed by the state a half dose of the Moderna booster should be administered rather than a full dose. The Pfizer booster dose is a full dose.
Dr. Ayne Amjad, state Health Officer and head of the Bureau of Public Health, said when the issue first came to light on Nov. 5 all health care workers should have known it was a half dose, information, she said, that could have been “googled.”
Maxwell said a mistake was made, but the incident and criticism of the health department overshadowed all of the hard work by a dedicated staff the department has done since the pandemic began, administering more than 50,000 COVID vaccinations.
During Wednesday’s meeting, the board also announced that Bonnie Allen, Public Health Registered Nurse and vaccine coordinator at the department, will serve as interim administrator as a search is under way to replace Topping, who had been administrator for nine months.
Topping, who was a board member last year, was named administrator after turmoil at the department resulted in the resignation of the board chair and the medical officer and the retirement of the administrator.
Allen said she will try to contact Amjad about when the report will be finalized and the health department can resume COVID vaccine clinics.
She also said the department called those who received the wrong Moderna booster dose and no serious effects were reported and no one was hospitalized.
The department continues to give the flu vaccine has administered 1,461 shots so far, she said.
Board member Nicole Coeburn asked Allen if getting both the flu shot and COVID vaccine at the same time, but in separate arms, is a good idea, adding that the CDC says it is okay to do so.
But Allen said it is best to get those vaccines at a separate time, at least a week apart.
That is because if someone has any side effects, a determination of which shot, or possibly both, caused the side effects could not be made.
Contact Charles Boothe at cboothe@bdtonline.com
