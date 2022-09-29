PRINCETON — The Mercer County Health Department is requesting funding for a mobile clinic.
Bonne Allen, Administrator of the health department, told members of the Mercer County Board of Health Wednesday the County Commission has received the request for $260,000.
“I talked to the commissioners and they will make a decision next month,” she said. “They got a large grant that had to do with COVID so I asked them for the funding for a mobile clinic.”
The money could come from ARPA (American Rescue Plan Act) funding the county has received, which totals more than $11 million and can be used for many infrastructure and community projects.
“I would like to be able to be out in the community in outlying areas,” Allen said, and the mobile clinic could bring vaccinations and health screenings to the residents of those areas where people may have difficulty coming to the department.
The mobile clinic could also be used in emergency events providing needed medical support and a wide variety of health services.
Allen also said Princeton Community Hospital donated an EKG machine to the department and she will write a letter thanking them for the donation.
The health department also continues to partner with the Princeton Rescue Squad to provide COVID vaccination clinics every Wednesday from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Karen Preservati Education Center behind the squad’s headquarters.
All vaccines are offered including the Omicron booster.
Allen said it was “extremely busy” at the center on Wednesday.
Last week, they ran out of the Omicron booster doses but have since restocked.
“It was very challenging to get it in,” she said of the booster doses. “But they are caught up.”
So far, residents are coming in strong numbers for the Omicron booster, which is more effective with the current variants.
Allen said about 200 doses have been given at each of the clinics so far, not counting Wednesday of this week.
State officials have also been warning of a bad flu season this year, based on what is happening in other countries.
Allen said the health department will be hosting a drive-thru flu shot clinic at its Blue Prince Road headquarters Friday from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m.
She said the drive-thru clinics will be offered each Friday through October.
— Contact Charles Boothe at cboothe@bdtonline.com
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.