BLUEFIELD — Bonnie Allen, who has served as interim administrator at the Mercer County Health Department since December 2021, has been named the new permanent administrator.
Dr. Randy Maxwell, chair of the Mercer County Board of Health, made the announcement Monday, culminating a search that had 28 applicants.
“She’s going to do a good job,” Maxwell said. “She had some tough competition.”
Allen is an Iowa native and a Public Health Registered Nurse who received her training at Bluefield State College. She came to the health department in July 2021 and was named interim position after former administrator Roger Topping resigned.
“She proved herself during the time she was interim administrator. She did a great job and worked with all employees well,” Maxwell said. “The board was pleased with her performance.”
Allen said she retired from Princeton Community Hospital in 2018 after almost 30 years, using her master’s degree in community education from West Virginia University in the hospital’s education department.
“I also worked for about two and a half years at Rich Care Assisted Living after retiring from the hospital,” she said.
Allen took over as interim administrator during a tumultuous time, with the pandemic still raging, vaccine clinics being sponsored, COVID testing continuing and policy decisions changing.
“Now that COVID is slowing down we here and we are open for business,” she said. “The main focus will be on the clinic side, letting people know we take walks-ins and we have a physician and nurse practitioner. We want people to know we are here.”
Allen said the health department is for everyone.
“We don’t just do vaccines,” she said. “We do physicals, we do acute care. We do these things as well as women’s health.”
The health department has many functions, she said, and a good staff to perform them.
“We have a very good staff, very supportive,” she said. “They work hard and they have helped us get a lot accomplished in a very short period of time.”
Allen said the department recently passed an infection control survey from the state. “I am very happy for them.”
She is ready to get started.
“I am excited for the opportunity,” she said.
— Contact Charles Boothe at cboothe@bdtonline.com
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.