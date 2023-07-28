By JEFF HARVEY
for the Daily Telegraph
GREEN VALLEY — On Wednesday, the Mercer County Board of Health took action to clarify the Mercer County Health Center’s status in relationship to Blue-Prince Public Health.
Mercer County Health Department Administrator Bonnie Allen, R.N. said people had been questioning whether the MCHC was still in operation following BPPH starting operations due to confusion over signage for the latter being on the health center building.
“People think the Health Department has gone away because of the signs. They confuse us with Bluestone Health Care Center,” she said.
Allen added that Lanford Signs in Princeton, the company which made the BPPH signs, had been contracted to make two MCHD signs for $2,732 a sign.
MCBOH Vice Chair Gene Buckner moved, with a second from Nicole Coeburn, to approve signage within $2,800 if the funding came from a grant.
In other news:
• Allen announced that there would be a school immunization clinic at the health center on August 14 and 15 from 3 to 7 p.m.
She added that the mobile clinic (BPPH) had been in Oakvale on Saturday and had been well received.
• Buckner announced that work on security lighting for the mobile clinic garage would cost $6,800 in parts and labor.
— Contact Jeff Harvey at delimartman@yahoo.com
