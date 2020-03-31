GREEN VALLEY — The Mercer County Health Department will use $50,000 from its general fund to purchase badly needed test kits and PPE (Personal Protective Equipment), if they can find any.
Dr. Robert Stevens, chair of the department’s board, said in an emergency meeting Monday that he knows they may be hard to find, but the money at least allows the department to try.
Department administrator Susan Kadar said 10 test kits were on hand, but none has been used yet since testing is done at other places and no one has come in who presented the criteria followed before a test is administered.
“Nobody has presented symptoms that require a test,” she said. “Our first two positive cases (in Mercer County) were from personal physicians.”
The protocol includes eliminating other possibilities for an illness and self-quarantine to monitor symptoms.
She said the tests are also on hand if a first-responder may need to be tested quickly, but she does not know if more tests can be found.
Hospitals, clinics like Medexpress and physicians are ordering tests, often done by the state or Lab Corps, and the health department is trying to keep an account of all of these test orders as well as handling the investigation as far as contacts made by anyone who tests positive.
However, Kadar said more test kits could allow drive-through testing at some point.
Dr. Kathy Wides, medical director at the department, said she has been told by Dr. Cathy Slemp, commissioner of the state Bureau of Public Health, that she does not know when any more tests will arrive.
“Many community partners are testing those who have the protocol,” Wides said. “I don’t think we need to be on the first lines of that. We are tracking and doing the epidemiology. If they present the criteria, though, we will test. This is a ship with many oars in the water trying to navigate through dangerous waters. We have a lot of folks doing it well.”
Wides also said it’s difficult to predict how many positive cases may be expected in this area because most information is being extrapolated from metropolitan area statistics, not rural areas, so this may or may not be the “tip of what’s yet to come.”
“We are doing everything we can to obtain more tests,” she said, adding that a more streamlined version of the test that is faster and requires less use of PPE is being developed.
Brenda Donithan, a nurse who is also the department’s Strategic National Stockpile Coordinator, said PPE supplies are obtained through the state and sent to the department to be distributed to other healthcare providers using a percentage formula.
For example, hospitals get 40 percent of the supplies, 10 percent goes to the health departments, 10 percent to long-term care facilities and the rest is divided up among other entities like rescue squads and clinics.
They (PPE supplies) have to get into the state first, she said, and then they are given out with the quantity based on the population of the county.
Two shipments to be divided have been sent, one on March 24 and the other Saturday night.
But those supplies are limited.
“It’s awful that you may give somebody only two or three masks,” she said. “We really need PPE really bad. Beckley is even asking for stuff, but we have to serve our own people first.”
The state mandates what localities can do with those supplies as far as distribution and no word has been received on when the next shipment may come.
The two positive cases of the virus reported in Mercer County have now been released from isolation and of the 14 contacts of those two patients 10 are still be monitored.
Sixty other pending cases are being monitored.
Walker said test results from the state are coming back in three to four days and it takes five to nine days at Lab Corps.
People with even mild symptoms are being told to isolate at home and the department will check on them.
— Contact Charles Boothe at cboothe@bdtonline.com
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.