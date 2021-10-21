PRINCETON — The Mercer County Board of Health has voted to extend the current countywide mask mandate for 60 days, but the County Commission has scheduled a meeting for Friday to make the final decision on the issue.
After a long discussion Wednesday about the mandate during the board of health meeting, board members Stacey Hicks, Robb Williams and Nicole Coeburn voted for the 60-day extension and Dr. Randy Maxwell and Dr. Daniel Wells voted against it.
Under a new state law, county commissioners have 30 days to approve decisions by the board of health, and since the current 30-day mandate, which went into effect on Sept. 22, expires Friday, the ball is now in the commissioners’ court to either accept the board’s recommendation for the extension or reject it.
If commissioners reject it, then the current mandate will expire on Friday and not be extended.
“I make motion to extend it for 60 days and send it to the county commission,” Hicks said. “They can override it if they want to.”
The mandate requires masks to be worn in all indoor public buildings as well as outside in crowds when social distancing cannot be achieved.
Much of the discussion about the issue among board members centered on Hicks’ stand that it’s the board of health’s responsibility to be do what is in the best interest of the health of county residents and whether that means a mandate or a recommendation.
Wells contended the board should only recommend because any mandate cannot be enforced anyway, and people will do what they choose with or without a mandate.
Wells said the board’s role should be to recommend and educate, not mandate.
But Hicks said in his role as president and CEO of Princeton Rescue Squad he sees firsthand the impact of COVID and wearing a mask helps prevent spreading it, and that’s especially important to protect those under 12 years old who cannot yet get vaccinated.
Hicks said the board’s priority is the health impact, and the county commission in its new role of overseeing the board’s’ decisions can take other things, like how the decision may impact businesses, into consideration.
Board members are unpaid volunteers, he said, and commissioners are paid elected officials.
“They can reject it,” he said.
Hicks said Princeton Community Hospital had 21 COVID patients Wednesday morning with nine on ventilators.
“We sit in the parking lot with a patient on board for two to three hours because there is not a bed available in the hospital,” he said of his squad ambulances.
Hicks also wanted to extend the mandate into the holiday season, which sees more indoor get-togethers and indoor sporting event
Numbers of new cases are going down, but Hicks said the pandemic is not over.
“So many people think it’s over, but it’s not,” he said, adding that another surge could be bad enough to shut down the state again.
Board members did not disagree about the importance of wearing masks and their effectiveness, and Wells said he is “all for recommending it”, but it is not as much a mask issue as it is a choice issue, and even if a doctor prescribes badly needed medication, that doesn’t necessarily mean the patient will take it.
“At every level of health care, what we do is we tell people, ‘This is what you should do,’” he said. “And it’s up to them to decide.”
Wells said it’s like posting a sign outside the entrance of a business saying masks are required. Unless it is enforced, people do what they want to do whether the sign says required or recommended.
“We lack the teeth,” he said of the ability and means to enforce and any mandate should come from the state or federal government.
“We are not an enforcement agency,” Williams agreed. “We make a determination as a board of health on what we think is best for the citizens of our community. I am here to make a decision based on health. I think it’s the right thing to do for the citizens from a health standpoint only. That’s what we are here for.”
Hicks said the decision to not wear a mask not only impacts an individual, it impacts others as well.
“I see people dying from it,” he said, adding that a 12-year-old recently died. “If wearing a mask can save one 12-year-old kid from dying I will have one on the rest of my life. We are talking about peoples’ lives.”
Hicks also pointed out that nobody showed up at public hearing about the mandate Monday and no one attended Wednesday’s board meeting to speak for or against it.
“In my mind, what that told me was the community agrees with what we have,” he said. “If not, they would have come out in force against it. We don’t have anybody today (Wednesday) here against it.”
Hicks said the county is now in gold on the state County Alert System map rather than red as cases have been dropping. “I believe the mask mandate helps.”
Board members also discussed criticism of holding that public hearing in the middle of the afternoon at the Forest Products facility off I-77 Exit 14, a time and place some said were intentionally planned to keep people away.
“If you care enough about it, you make the time,” Wells said.
Williams, who used to be a member of the Bluefield City Board, said people always complained about city board meetings being held at night and they changed it to the day, and then people complained about the day meetings.
“That doesn’t hold any water for me,” he said, adding that complaints will be heard regardless of the time.
Maxwell directed Roger Topping, Mercer County Health Department Administrator, to notify county commissioners about the decision.
“Now, they need to make the decision because of the change in the law,” he said.
The Mercer County Commission announced Wednesday evening a special session will be held on Friday at noon in the commission courtroom at the courthouse to “decide if the mask mandate put in place by the Mercer County Board of Health should be continued for an additional 60 days.”
Contact Charles Boothe at cboothe@bdtonline.com
