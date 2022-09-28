KIMBALL — A motorcycle run is scheduled to get underway Saturday in McDowell County and proceed through over 50 miles of scenic roadways highlighting the beauty of West Virginia.
The “Head of the Dragon” Motorcycle Run is set to have “kick stands up” on Saturday, Oct. 1. After another year’s planning and work with the Town of Kimball, which holds its Fall Festival along with Bradshaw and Iaeger Festivals on the same day, making this a countywide event, organizers said.
The ride will start registration at Kimball at 9 a.m. and there is no registration fee, but donations are accepted, organizers said. The motorcycles are scheduled to pull out at 11 a.m. to ride the road of McDowell County.
Multiple vendors are scheduled to provide food and local arts during the registration process with the cyclists expected to start the “Ride of a Lifetime” at 11 a.m., organizers said. The course travels over 50 miles of scenic roadways in McDowell County.
This event completes the Body of the Dragon motorcycle rides and is said to be one of the most beautiful and challenging. Specially designed Head of the Dragon t-shirts and patches are available to commemorate the special experience of riding the Head of the Dragon in the mountains of southern West Virginia, organizers said.
Ride officials said that out of state riders will be introduced to this unique experience in McDowell County with a tour and viewing of the historical sites in the County with local historian Jay Chatman.
This event has proven to be a great economic boom to McDowell County and this whole area as it has brought hundreds of motorcyclists from as many as eleven states plus scores of local riders, ride officials said. The economic development potential of this motorcycle and sports car ride is providing tourism for McDowell County and southern West Virginia and is bringing diverse activities for attraction of even more tourists.
One of the top attractions to this awareness ride is the “Stunt Army” which will give three shows of their amazing acrobatic feats on motorcycles, organizers said. This is the event everyone has been waiting to see again since the dynamic show of last year. Also, a roving Magician is scheduled with live music throughout the day comprised of “Wild Fire Honey,” Hannah Puckett, “Independent State Band,” Victor Lawson and “Boogie Chillin.”
A Cornhole Tournament by “Outlaw Cornhole” is scheduled with inflatable Bouncy Obstacle Course and Slide, multiple games for children and closing out the day, a fireworks display.
The event is hosting one of the largest car shows in the area with Jack Necessary coordinating the show, organizers said. Classic cars along with customized vehicles will be displayed with awards for Best of Show, a $300 prize, and People’s Choice and Top 20 trophies. The vehicles will be shown along Route 52 in Kimball.
As the Kimball Fall Festival is being held on the day of the event, the Council of the Southern Mountains is providing restrooms and other amenities for the riders and Festival attendees.
For more information, visit the websites: headofthedragonwv.com and visitmcdowellcountywv.com or call Tammi Ferrell at the Council of the Southern Mountains at 304-436-6800 or Pam Huff in Bluefield at 304-327-5305.
The event is held annually in McDowell County and was created by the Council of the Southern Mountains, a 501c3 nonprofit organization to overcome the causes and effects of poverty, assist seniors and people with disabilities by bringing economic development and tourism to southern West Virginia.
Contact Greg Jordan at gjordan@bdtonline.com
